South Fire burns nearly 2,500 acres in Ventura with 0% containment

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in Ventura.

The wildfire named South Fire broke out Saturday morning and has burned about 2,444 acres so far.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, it is 0% contained, and an evacuation has been issued for people near South Mountain.

The department said in a Facebook post that “fire crews including engines, hand-crews, dozers and helicopters with night vision capabilities will continue throughout the night.”

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until Sunday at 3PM. This is because of low humidity and 15-30 mph northeast winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

No word on what started it.

