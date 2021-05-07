Southern California ports cut ship waits but volume high

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Incoming cargo volume remains above normal but the time ships spend waiting at the Port of Los Angeles is leveling off.

Southern California News Group reports port Executive Director Gene Seroka told a panel of harbor commissioners that of the 19 ships anchored outside the port Thursday, 10 were waiting to enter the Port of LA and the others were waiting to enter the adjacent Port of Long Beach.

Seroka says that in February, 90% of ships had to wait at anchor outside the breakwater and that’s down to about 65%. Terminals continue to operate at 10% to 15% above normal capacity.