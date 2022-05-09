Spring storm delivers snow to Northern California mountains

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Spring has sprung in much of California, but winter is hanging on in parts of the Sierra Nevada, where snow is falling and forecasters are warning of hazardous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 11 p.m. Sunday, predicting up to 10 inches of snow in mountains above 5,000 feet.

Chains are recommended for vehicles on Northern California mountain routes, including Interstate 80 and State Route 50.

Light rain fell across the San Francisco Bay Area, where overnight temperatures could drop into the low 40s.