State audit: San Diego County fails to curb inmate deaths

Posted at 2:18 PM, Feb 03, 2022
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Inmate deaths in San Diego County jails have ranked among the highest in California for the past 15 years and authorities have consistently failed to address the problem. That's according to an independent review by the California state auditor that recommended the state Legislature intervene for the safety of inmates.

The county has faced numerous lawsuits from the families of inmates. In November, a county jail nurse was charged with manslaughter for walking away from an inmate after she collapsed in front of her.

The sheriff’s department says it supports the report’s recommendations and is hiring more staff.

