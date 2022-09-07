Statewide Flex Alert extended for 8th straight day as heatwave continues

The California Independent System Operator has extended the Flex Alert once again, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This is the 8th straight day the CAISO has urged Californians to cut down energy use during the said hours.

The alerts come as the heatwave lingers on, putting a strain on the state's power grid. Officials say energy shortages are expected.

State officials encourage residents to pre-cool their homes at 70 degrees before 4 p.m. and then set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Residents should also avoid using major appliances when the Flex Alert is on.