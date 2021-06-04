Watch
Stepmother, father arrested in death of California boy, 16

Posted at 12:46 PM, Jun 04, 2021
POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was killed at a Southern California home and his stepmother and father were arrested on suspicion of murder and child abuse.

Officers called to the residence in Pomona on Monday found the teen not breathing. The victim, who was not immediately named, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The boy’s 35-year-old stepmother faces charges including murder and child abuse. His 32-year-old father is charged with felony child abuse.

Five other children in the home ranging from 1 to 13 were placed into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

