Storm brings rain, wind, snow and freeze to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snow and ice is making travel dicey on many of California’s mountain highways as a very cold and windy storm moves through.

Many parts of the state experienced freezing temperatures early Wednesday and a widespread hard freeze is predicted for early Thursday.

Chains have been required on major Sierra Nevada routes and icy conditions have disrupted travel over Interstate 5 and State Route 58 in the mountains north of Los Angeles.

Showers and snowfall are expected to wind down through the day as the cold low pressure system centered over Nevada moves east and and weakens.