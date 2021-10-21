Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Storms head for fire-ravaged California amid drought

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2021, file photo, houseboats rest in a channel at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area in Butte County, Calif. California is set to get its first significant soaking of the season this week, with forecasters predicting up to 7 inches of rain is possible in some parched parts of the state. The rain will help stop smoldering wildfires and could lessen water restrictions on farmers. But it won't be enough to make up for all of the water California lost this summer following some of the driest months on record. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
California Drought
Posted at 6:27 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 21:27:44-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Showers are drifting across the drought-stricken and fire-scarred landscape of Northern California, trailed by a series of progressively stronger storms that forecasters say will bring significant rain and snow into early next week.

The shift to a wet weather pattern comes amid historic dryness that led Gov. Gavin Newsom to expand an emergency drought declaration to the entire state late Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said there is high confidence in the forecast for the arrival Sunday of an atmospheric river — a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png