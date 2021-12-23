Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Stormy weather brings slide worries to Southern California

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Chiu/AP
A pedestrian walks with an umbrella outside of the Chase Center in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Rain and snow showers fell on Northern California on Wednesday in the first wave of a wet weather pattern that is expected to spread throughout the state and last through Christmas into next week, forecasters said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
APTOPIX California Storms
Posted at 9:40 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 12:40:51-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Residents of several Southern California mountain and canyon communities are being urged to voluntarily leave their homes because of possible mud and debris flows as potentially heavy rain approaches.

The precautions come as stormy weather that had been mostly confined to Northern California spreads southward Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a large area east and southeast of Los Angeles starting Thursday evening.

Forecasters say there could be heavy overnight rain fed by an atmospheric river.

Orange County authorities have urged the voluntary evacuation of three canyons and San Bernardino County officials have issued similar warnings for a half-dozen mountain areas.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png