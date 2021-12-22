Watch
Stormy weather means rainy, snowy California Christmas

AP
In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, light traffic makes its way in snowy conditions along Interstate 80 at Kingvale, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2021. Rain and snow showers fell on Northern California on Wednesday in the first wave of a wet weather pattern that is expected to spread throughout the state and last through Christmas into next week, forecasters said. (Caltrans via AP)
Posted at 2:09 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 17:09:36-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rain and snow showers are falling on Northern California in the first wave of a wet weather pattern that is expected to spread throughout the state and extend through Christmas.

Forecasters warn that holiday travel, especially through high passes, will be affected by multiple rounds of rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.

Winter storm warnings are scheduled to go into effect in sections of the Sierra Nevada as early as Wednesday afternoon or by Thursday morning and last through Sunday.

Chain requirements are already in effect on some stretches of routes through the Sierra.

Rain so far has been light to moderate around the San Francisco Bay Area.

