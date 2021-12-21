Watch
Strong quake hits Northern California; no tsunami or major damage

USGS
The 6.2-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Petrolia, a small community in Humboldt County.
Posted at 5:12 PM, Dec 20, 2021
PETROLIA, Calif. (AP) — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck a rural stretch of Northern California's coast just after noon on Monday.

The earthquake struck off the coast near Petrolia, an unincorporated community in Humboldt County. It was recorded at 12:10 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The organization says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal economic damage.

The National Weather Service says a tsunami is not expected to follow.

About 25,000 people were in range of strong shaking, but some people as far away as San Francisco and Sacramento reported feeling rumblings.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's office has not issued evacuation orders but has reported some road closures due to rock slides.

