Strong quake hits Northern California; no tsunami or major damage

PETROLIA, Calif. (AP) — A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck a rural stretch of Northern California's coast just after noon on Monday.

The earthquake struck off the coast near Petrolia, an unincorporated community in Humboldt County. It was recorded at 12:10 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The organization says the quake brought significant shaking but likely minimal economic damage.

The National Weather Service says a tsunami is not expected to follow.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M6.2 045mi SW Eureka, California 1210PST Dec 20: Tsunami NOT expected



#NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) December 20, 2021

About 25,000 people were in range of strong shaking, but some people as far away as San Francisco and Sacramento reported feeling rumblings.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's office has not issued evacuation orders but has reported some road closures due to rock slides.