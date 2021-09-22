Watch
Sununu to speak at California Republican Party convention

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE— In this July 18, 2021 file photograph, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu addresses racing fans at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Loudon, N.H. Sununu has been admitted to a hospital, Friday, Sept. 3, with flulike symptoms that have lasted for days and after having tested negative three times for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 18:57:24-04

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is heading to California to deliver a keynote address to fellow Republicans.

Sununu will speak Friday night at the California Republican Party’s fall convention, which takes place Friday through Sunday in San Diego.

Sununu will leave New Hampshire on Wednesday night and return Sunday.

According to his office, he will continue to serve in his official capacity while he is away, and no taxpayer money will be used during the trip.

Sununu, who is serving his third term, is considering running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Maggie Hassan.

