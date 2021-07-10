Surging California wildfire prompts Nevada evacuations

BECKWOURTH, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California wildfire exploding through bone-dry timber has prompted Nevada authorities to evacuate a border-area community.

The Beckwourth Complex - a merging of two lightning-caused fires - headed into Saturday showing no sign of slowing its rush northeast from the Sierra Nevada.

Across the state line, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office asked people to evacuate a section of Rancho Haven, north of Reno. Other fires are burning in Oregon, Arizona and Idaho.

Authorities say fire conditions are tough as a heat wave engulfs the region, promising triple-digit temperatures in many areas through the weekend.