The new year brings new traffic laws to look out for

The new year is bringing new traffic laws with it. These new traffic laws were added with the safety of drivers, bikers, and pedestrians in mind.

“I think it’s a great idea that cities are reducing the speed especially with so many crosswalks," said Payton Quinonez, who is concerned over speed limits.

Assembly Bill 43, which went into effect on January 1st gives California cities will have more control in deciding whether to reduce speed limits. The law is designed to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe from drivers who go too fast.

Cities can start working toward reducing speed limits, but it will not be enforced until June 30, 2024, or whenever the state creates an online portal that will decide traffic violations.

“For the most part the speed is controlled in Pismo," said Bill Bookout, the owner of Avila Beach Bike Renters.

However, it is still a concern for cyclists who share the road with vehicles. They hope the speed limit could be reduced even further than what it currently is.

“Personally, I would like to see 15 for cars that would be perfect," said Bookout.

Another law that is set to make changes across the state is Assembly Bill 3.

“I think cars are dangerous, and they’re so much bigger than us that a little hit to someone can really hurt them," said Quinonez.

This law will increase the penalties for sideshow events such as speeding, stunts, and reckless driving for spectators. Drivers will be convicted for the exhibition of speed if the violation occurred as part of a sideshow.

“Beginning July 2025, a court may suspend a driver’s license between 90 days and six months if the person is convicted of speeding in connection with a sideshow," California Highway Patrol (CHP) said in a statement.

A full list of new traffic safety laws in effect this year is available here.