'To Live and Die in LA' returns to search for missing woman

NEW YORK (AP) — In 2019, a listener of writer Neil Strauss’ podcast “To Live and Die in LA” came forward with information that helped solve the case of a 25-year-old missing woman named Adea Shabani. The revelations were released in almost real time, and listening seemed intimate, not to mention terrifying.

Strauss is back with a second season of his podcast, focusing on the 2017 disappearance of Elaine Park, a 20-year-old woman last seen in Calabasas, California. A new episode is released on Thursdays.

Strauss has a team of people working on Park's case including his ex-wife Ingrid De La O, Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger, and Einziger's wife, violinist Ann Marie Simpson. Strauss and Einziger say the investigation has consumed their lives in the past four years.