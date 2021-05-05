Watch
Tree still smoldering from 2020 Sequoia National Park fire

Tony Caprio/AP
This photo provided by the National Park Service shows what appears to be a smoldering tree in Sequoia National Park, Calif., on April 22, 2021. A giant sequoia has been found smoldering and smoking in an area of Sequoia National Park burned by one of the huge wildfires that scorched California last year. The National Park Service said Wednesday, May 5, 2021, that the cause of the tree fire appears to be the 2020 Castle Fire, which burned more than 270 square miles in the Sierra Nevada. (Tony Caprio/National Park Service via AP)
Posted at 1:39 PM, May 05, 2021
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A giant sequoia has been found smoldering and smoking in an area of Sequoia National Park burned by one of the huge wildfires that scorched California last year.

The National Park Service said Wednesday that the cause of the tree fire appears to be the 2020 Castle Fire, which burned more than 270 square miles in the Sierra Nevada.

Officials say the fact that areas are still smoldering and smoking from last year's fire demonstrates how dry the park is.

They say that with such little snow and rain this year, there could be additional discoveries as spring transitions into summer.

