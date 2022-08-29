Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Truck hauling tomatoes crashes, spills load across Northern California highway

Highway Spilled Tomatoes
AP
In this photo provided by the California Highway Patrol is the scene where a truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed after a collision near Vacaville, Calif., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The load spilled across several lanes of Highway 80 in Northern California. Crews had cleaned the eastbound lanes but one westbound lane remained closed six hours after the crash, the CHP said. (California Highway Patrol via AP)
Highway Spilled Tomatoes
Posted at 1:37 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 16:37:09-04

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed Monday into the center divider of a Northern California highway, spilling its load across several lanes of traffic that remained closed for hours, authorities said.

The truck was one of three vehicles that collided on the westbound lanes of Highway 80 just after 5 a.m. near Vacaville, California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Tyhurst said.

The truck crashed against the center divider, spilling the tomatoes onto eastbound lanes where another four vehicles came upon the tomatoes, skidded and crashed, he said.

Tyhurst said three people were taken to a hospital, including one with major injuries.

Crews cleaned the eastbound lanes, which reopened six hours after the crash, but one westbound lane remained Monday afternoon, Tyhurst said.

CHP advised drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (10).png