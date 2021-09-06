Watch
US Navy IDs 5 killed in helicopter crash off California

Ian Kinkead/AP
In this March 19, 2017, photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. The Navy declared five missing sailors dead Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, nearly a week after their helicopter, similar to the one pictured, crashed in the ocean off San Diego. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Kinkead/U.S. Navy via AP)
Posted at 5:39 AM, Sep 06, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy has identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California.

The MH-60S helicopter crashed on Aug. 31 about 70 miles off San Diego during what the Navy says were routine flight operations.

Those killed were identified Sunday as: Lt. Bradley Foster, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul Fridley, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; James Buriak from Salem, Virginia, who was a naval aircrewman 2nd Class; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah Burns from Severna Park, Maryland; and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey Tucker from St. Louis, Missouri.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

