Warnings for dangerous winds extended in Southern California as new wildfires break out

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forecasters warned that dangerous winds will buffet Southern California for at least two more days as new wildfires broke out on Tuesday, a pair of major Los Angeles-area blazes burned for a third week, and officials made preparations to protect scorched neighborhoods from toxic ash runoff ahead of potential rain this weekend.

Winds eased somewhat Tuesday afternoon after peaking at 60 mph (96 kph) in many areas, but gusty conditions will return Wednesday, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s office for Los Angeles.

"If a fire were to get started it could grow pretty fast," Kittell said. Red flag warnings for critical fire risk were extended through Thursday at 8 p.m. across LA and Ventura counties.

Fire engines and water-dropping aircraft positioned across the region allowed crews to swiftly douse several small blazes that popped up in LA and San Diego counties, said David Acuna, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

“Our concern is the next fire, the next spark that causes the next wildfire,” Acuna said. He said another worry was that the two major blazes, the Palisades and Eaton fires near Los Angeles, could break their containment lines.

As a small number of residents were allowed to return to the devastated Pacific Palisades area, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued an executive order Tuesday to expedite cleanup efforts in burn areas and mitigate the environmental impacts of fire-related pollutants. She ordered crews to remove vegetation, shore up hillsides, install barriers and reinforce roads ahead of possible rain this weekend that could create mud and debris flows.

“This is to prevent additional damage to areas already ravaged by fire, and also to protect our watershed, beaches and ocean from toxic runoff,” Bass said during a news conference.

There's a 60% to 80% chance of a small amount of rain for Southern California starting Saturday, with most areas likely getting not more than a third of an inch (0.8 cm), Kittell said. However up to an inch (2 1/2 cm) of rain could fall during localized thunderstorms, which would be a “worst-case scenario” if it's enough to trigger debris flows on scorched hillsides, he said.

“But even if the rain doesn't materialize this time, it could be a good practice run for those communities because this will be a threat that they’ll have to deal with for months or years," Kittell said.

Evacuations were ordered Tuesday when the Friars Fire broke out near a San Diego mall and flames ran up a hillside toward residences, Cal Fire said.

Meanwhile, evacuation orders were lifted for the Lilac Fire in the Bonsall area of San Diego County, which burned at least 85 acres (34 hectares) of dry brush after threatening structures, the agency said. Nearby, crews fully contained the 17-acre (34-hectare) Pala Fire.

Los Angeles firefighters on Monday quickly extinguished a small brush fire near the iconic Griffith Observatory in a sprawling park overlooking the city. A man suspected of starting the fire was taken into custody, LA police said. Fire crews also quickly extinguished a small blaze near Tujunga and another one along Interstate 405 in the Granada Hills neighborhood that temporarily closed northbound lanes.

Southern California Edison said it had preemptively shut off power to more than 60,000 customers in five counties to prevent winds from toppling electrical equipment and sparking new fires. The utility said it was considering precautionary shutoffs for an additional 202,000 customers.

Authorities urged residents to review evacuation plans and prepare emergency kits, and be on the lookout for fires and report them quickly.

Bass also warned that winds could disperse ash and urged Angelenos to visit lacity.gov to learn about ways to protect themselves from toxic air during the latest Santa Ana wind event.

The low humidity, bone-dry vegetation and strong winds come as firefighters continue battling the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have killed at least 27 people and destroyed more than 14,000 structures since they broke out Jan. 7. The Palisades Fire was 61% contained and containment of the Eaton Fire reached 87%.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating the causes of the major fires and has not released any findings. Several lawsuits have been filed by people who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire, alleging Southern California Edison equipment sparked the blaze. On Tuesday, a judge overseeing one of the lawsuits ordered the utility to produce data from circuits in the area where the fire started.

President Donald Trump, who criticized the response to the wildfires during his inaugural address Monday, has said he will travel to Los Angeles on Friday.