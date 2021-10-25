Watch
Wet storm dumps rain, snow, in Sierra; I-80 partially open

AP
In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, very light traffic is seen in the snow along Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, Calif., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Rainfall records were shattered and heavy snow pounded high elevations of the Sierra Nevada. Officials said mountain areas above 9,000 feet (2,745 meters) in the Sierra Nevada could get 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow or more from Sunday until Monday morning. (Caltrans via AP)
Posted at 1:46 PM, Oct 25, 2021
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Mountain snowfalls are piling up, Interstate 80 was closed for hours and Lake Tahoe-area schools are shuttered as a wet storm packing historic moisture sweeps from the Pacific Ocean into the Sierra Nevada.

The freeway between Reno and San Francisco reopened to passenger traffic Monday but remained closed to commercial vehicles at the Nevada state line and eastbound in the Emigrant Gap area in California.

Reno High School also was closed due to water damage.

Up to 5 inches of rain was reported in the valleys north of Reno and a record 2.5 inches of rain fell in 24 hours at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

