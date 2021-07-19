Watch
Who's in? California recall candidate list draws confusion

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2021, file photo California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif. California on Saturday released a list of 41 people who filed the required paperwork to run in the Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Newsom from office. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
California Recall
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 16:11:46-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The official list of candidates hoping to unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election includes 41 people but remains unsettled.

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder says he should be on the list of candidates released Saturday but state officials say he submitted incomplete tax returns.

Candidates must submit returns from the five most recent taxable years.

Elder tweeted late Sunday he may sue to get on the ballot. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is in a dispute over whether he can be listed as the city's retired mayor.

The election is on Sept. 14.


