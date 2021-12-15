Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Witness: Sailor was in area where fire started on US warship

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Bull/AP
CORRECTS RANK TO SEAMAN INSTEAD OF SEAMAN APPRENTICE - Navy Seaman Ryan Sawyer Mays arrives for a hearing at Naval Base San Diego, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in San Diego. The Navy is set to hold a hearing to review whether there is enough evidence to order a court martial for a San Diego-based sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in the summer of 2020. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
CORRECTION Navy Ship Fire
Posted at 10:58 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 13:58:37-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A key witness in the Navy’s case against a sailor accused of setting the fire that destroyed a U.S. warship last year in San Diego has testified he saw the suspect near the blaze's ignition point.

Ryan Mays is the suspect and was back in a military courtroom Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine if he will stand trial.

RELATED STORIES TO THE USS BONHOMME RICHARD:
Navy ship fire: Documents suggest sabotage, evidence tampering 57 treated for injuries after fire erupts aboard USS Bonhomme Richard Navy: sailor accused of igniting warship was 'disgruntled' Navy to hold hearing for sailor accused of igniting warship Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed ship 21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

Navy prosecutors accused him of setting it because he was disgruntled after dropping out of Navy SEAL training.

Petty Officer Kenji Velasco testified he saw Mays in the storage area where the fire began. Mays denies lighting the fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard in July 2020.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png