Witness: Sailor was in area where fire started on US warship

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A key witness in the Navy’s case against a sailor accused of setting the fire that destroyed a U.S. warship last year in San Diego has testified he saw the suspect near the blaze's ignition point.

Ryan Mays is the suspect and was back in a military courtroom Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine if he will stand trial.

Navy prosecutors accused him of setting it because he was disgruntled after dropping out of Navy SEAL training.

Petty Officer Kenji Velasco testified he saw Mays in the storage area where the fire began. Mays denies lighting the fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard in July 2020.

