Woman found dead in freezer was ex-LA sheriff's detective

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 3:51 PM, Sep 22, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say an 87-year-old woman found dead inside a freezer in the garage of her Southern California home was a retired homicide detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities on Tuesday identified her as Miriam E. Travis. She retired as a detective sergeant in 1990 after 27 years with the department.

No arrests have been made since her body was discovered last Sunday in Riverside after another relative asked police to check on the older woman.

Riverside police say the woman's daughter lived in the home and gave inconsistent statements about her mother's whereabouts when officers went to the home. An autopsy is planned.

