Workers go on strike at California refinery owned by Chevron

Chevron Possible Strike
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - A Chevron sign is displayed outside one of the company's gas stations in Bradenton, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. More than 500 workers at a Chevron Corp. refinery in the San Francisco Bay area have told the company they will go on strike at 12:01 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022. The United Steelworkers union says Sunday, March 20 that members of Local 5 voted down Chevron's most recent contract offer and gave notice of intent to go on strike. The statement says Chevron refused to return to the bargaining table. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Posted at 11:21 AM, Mar 21, 2022
RICHMOND, California (AP) — More than 500 workers at a Chevron Corp. refinery in the San Francisco Bay area are on strike because of a contract dispute.

The United Steelworkers union says the strike affecting the refinery in the city of Richmond began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

It came after union workers voted down Chevron's most recent contract offer.

Chevron says in a statement that it negotiated with the union for months and believes its contract offer was fair.

If the strike shuts down the refinery, it could crimp gas supplies in the state with the highest prices in the U.S.

The company says refinery operations will continue despite the strike.

