Wrong-way driver fatally shot following California police pursuit

Posted at 12:18 PM, Jun 24, 2021
FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Southern California have shot and killed two men they say were driving stolen vehicles.

Authorities say a California Highway Patrol officer killed a man Wednesday morning after he led police on a wrong-way chase along freeways in a stolen flatbed truck and approached officers head-on. About nine hours later, a man driving a stolen utility box van was killed in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk after county sheriff's deputies thought he pulled a gun.

The Sheriff's Department says the object resembled but turned out not to be a firearm.

