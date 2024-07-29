Watch Now
Canadian teen McIntosh fulfills potential, Americans Grimes and Weyant go silver-bronze in women's 400m IM

Getty Images
Getty Images
Summer McIntosh of Canada celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 400m IM at Paris La Defense Arena.
In an all-North American podium, Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant of Team USA finished silver-bronze behind Summer McIntosh, the 17-year-old Canadian phenom and now first-time Olympic gold medalist. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

