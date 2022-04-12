Central Coast restaurants could be awarded $3K through a California grant

A California grant is back for the second year in a row. The money is aimed to help small independent restaurants.

Last year this grant was offered to only eight counties throughout California, but this year the grant is open statewide. The California restaurant foundation has partnered up with California's energy companies to fund about 300, $3,000 grants.

The grants are focused on helping restaurants invest in equipment upgrades and employee retention.

“Four out of five restaurants are understaffed and approximately 60% have had to alter their hours of business due to being understaffed," said executive director Alycia Harshfield, California Restuarant Foundation.

Local businesses in San Luis Obispo say keeping their employees is a priority.

“Getting new employees and that training, making sure people are ready takes time so it’s better to keep what we have," said Pakka Sauer, co-owner of Bliss Cafe.

Restaurants say this grant is something they could use after the difficulties the COVID-19 pandemic presented.

“It would be super beneficial to the restaurant. We haven’t been able to do a lot of upgrades since COVID because our money just had to go day to day making the restaurant run," said Aubrey Pyle, owner of Louisa's Place Restaurant.

Businesses say any help they can get is beneficial.

“Every little bit helps be it $10, $3, $3,000 could get us a new refrigerator could help us repair things that need to be done to the restaurant," said Pyle.

Others are already thinking of the improvement they can do if awarded the grant.

“New juicier, food processor, a couple of knives you know," said Sauer.

Some requirements include that businesses make less than $3,000,000 annually, have no more than three units, and are located in California. The grant application will open Friday and close on April 30th. More information can be found on this website.