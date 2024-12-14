China Peak Mountain Resort gets inches of snow Friday, more expected Saturday

China Peak Mountain Resort— a popular ski and snowboarding spot about four hours northeast of San Luis Obispo County— received four to eight inches of snow in the past 24 hours, according to resort president Tim Cohee.

The official added that a storm expected to hit the area on Saturday may drop between one to two feet of snow in "a matter of hours."



This weekend's weather at the resort will reportedly make for "excellent snowmaking."

Cohee tells KSBY that top-to-bottom skiing and riding are available on several trails.

Officials expect to open more lifts and trails on Dec. 19, and all lifts are set to open for the holiday period beginning Dec. 21.