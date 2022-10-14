Watch Now
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

Victoria Jones/AP
School children look at 'Sunflowers' (1888) by Vincent van Gogh during the preview for the upcoming Van Gogh and Britain exhibition at Tate Britain, in London, Monday March 25, 2019. The painting has since been moved to the National Gallery. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Posted at 5:03 AM, Oct 14, 2022
LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters have thrown soup over Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery to protest fossil fuel extraction.

The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of Heinz tomato soup over the oil painting on Friday.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass. The group has drawn attention, and criticism, for targeting artworks in museums.

In July, Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at London’s Royal Academy of Arts.

Activists have also blocked bridges and intersections across London during two weeks of protests.

