Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort

In this photo provided by the Inter Services Public Relations, people walk past vehicles trapped in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Temperatures fell to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit) amid heavy snowfall at Pakistan's mountain resort town of Murree overnight, killing multiple people who were stuck in their vehicles, officials said Saturday. (Inter Services Public Relations via AP)
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 13:56:11-05

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say at least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says more than 4 feet of snow fell in the area of the Murree Hills resort overnight Friday and early Saturday, trapping thousands of cars on roadways.

Rescue services physician Abdur Rehman says most died of hypothermia while others may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning after running their car heaters for a long period of time.

Murree is a popular winter resort town that attracts well over a million tourists annually.

