Collin Morikawa wins Open Championship ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Collin Morikawa is getting hot at the right time.

Just days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Morikawa won the Open Championship on Sunday. He finished the tournament going four under par in the fourth round and 15 under in total.

Morikawa, 24, is just the eighth golfer to win two majors before his 25th birthday. He won his first major, the PGA Championship, last summer. He also became the first golfer to ever win two different major championships on his first attempt.

Morikawa is one of the top U.S. golfers set to compete at the Olympics. As of this writing, he is the fourth-ranked golfer in the world. Dustin Johnson, who will not be competing in Tokyo, is ranked No. 1 while Justin Thomas is ranked third. The remaining U.S. golfers competing in Tokyo — Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau — are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.

The men's Olympic golf tournament is set to kick off on July 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET.