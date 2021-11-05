Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

11 states file suit against Biden's business vaccine mandate

items.[0].image.alt
file
vaccine
Posted at 6:22 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 09:22:11-04

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorneys general of 11 states have filed a lawsuit challenging a vaccine mandate for employers issued by President Joe Biden's administration.

The suit filed in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals contends that the authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states, not the federal government.

The new mandate applies to private employers with at least 100 workers. Missouri's GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt says in a court filing the mandate is “unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise.”

Other suing include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA