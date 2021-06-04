Watch

12 new cases of COVID-19 reported in SLO County

AP
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 17:01:00-04

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 21,363 confirmed cases as of June 4.

Health officials say three people are currently hospitalized. Another 45 are recovering at home and officials say 21,054 people have recovered.

San Luis Obispo County has had 261 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:

  • Paso Robles - 4,193
  • San Luis Obispo - 4,037
  • California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,380
  • Atascadero - 2,052
  • Nipomo - 1,579
  • Arroyo Grande - 1,499
  • Grover Beach - 887
  • Oceano - 693
  • Cal Poly (campus residents) - 655
  • Templeton - 666
  • San Miguel - 541
  • Los Osos - 498
  • Morro Bay - 444
  • Pismo Beach - 344
  • Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 188
  • Cambria - 185
  • Santa Margarita - 151
  • Shandon - 140
  • Creston - 89
  • Cayucos - 71
  • Avila Beach - 30
  • San Simeon - 20

The locations of 15 additional cases are under investigation, and another five are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.

