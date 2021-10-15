Watch

123 new COVID-19 cases reported in San Luis Obispo Co., 4 new deaths

Posted at 3:12 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 18:12:44-04

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Friday reported 123 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Tuesday.

This brings the number of new cases over the last week to 269 and the 14-day daily average to 37.

Four new COVID-19 related deaths were also reported.

SLO County has had a total of 335 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Currently, health officials say 959 people are recovering from COVID-19 at home while 13 people are hospitalized, including four patients who are in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has recorded a total of 28,724 positive cases.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public at the Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building, the old train station in Paso Robles, the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall, and at 1336 Ramona Ave. Unit A in Grover Beach. All four locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to register for an appointment. A limited number of walk-ins are being accepted.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.

