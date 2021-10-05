141 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths reported in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Tuesday reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday.

Seven new COVID-19 related deaths were also reported.

Health officials say those who died ranged in age from their 50s to 80s.

SLO County has had a total of 331 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Currently, health officials say 1,273 people are recovering from COVID-19 at home while 21 people are hospitalized, including three patients who are in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has recorded a total of 28,349 positive cases.

Between June 15 and the end of September, the health department says residents who are not fully vaccinated have made up nearly 77% of all cases, nearly 84% of hospitalizations, and about 78% of deaths.

Health officials say more than 71% of eligible San Luis Obispo County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 64% are fully vaccinated.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public at the Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building, the old train station in Paso Robles, the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall, and at 1336 Ramona Ave. Unit A in Grover Beach. All four locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to register for an appointment. A limited number of walk-ins are being accepted.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.