20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Barbara Co.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 34,073 confirmed cases as of April 26.

Health officials say eight people are hospitalized, including one patient who is in the ICU; 33,473 people have recovered.

Santa Barbara County has had 448 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,466

Santa Barbara - 6,392

Lompoc - 3,648

Orcutt - 1,814

Goleta - 1,790

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,376

Isla Vista - 1,309

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,286

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,209

Lompoc federal prison - 1,089

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,015

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:



La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.