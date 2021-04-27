Watch

20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Barbara Co.

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Posted at 5:06 PM, Apr 26, 2021
Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 34,073 confirmed cases as of April 26.

Health officials say eight people are hospitalized, including one patient who is in the ICU; 33,473 people have recovered.

Santa Barbara County has had 448 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:

  • Santa Maria - 11,466
  • Santa Barbara - 6,392
  • Lompoc - 3,648
  • Orcutt - 1,814
  • Goleta - 1,790
  • Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,376
  • Isla Vista - 1,309
  • Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,286
  • Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,209
  • Lompoc federal prison - 1,089
  • Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,015

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:

  • La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.
  • Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.
  • Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

