21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in SLO County

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 21,284 confirmed cases as of May 25.
Health officials say four people are currently hospitalized. Another 59 are recovering at home and officials say 20,960 people have recovered.
San Luis Obispo County has had 261 deaths attributed to the virus.
As of Tuesday, May 25, SLO County's case rate is 3.1 cases per 100,000 people and the positivity rate is 1.4%. SLO County remains in the orange tier.
Breakdown of cases by location:
- Paso Robles - 4,170
- San Luis Obispo - 4,035
- California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,380
- Atascadero - 2,039
- Nipomo - 1,573
- Arroyo Grande - 1,493
- Grover Beach - 886
- Oceano - 692
- Cal Poly (campus residents) - 654
- Templeton - 652
- San Miguel - 536
- Los Osos - 497
- Morro Bay - 443
- Pismo Beach - 342
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 188
- Cambria - 182
- Santa Margarita - 150
- Shandon - 140
- Creston - 89
- Cayucos - 71
- Avila Beach - 30
- San Simeon - 20
The locations of 17 additional cases are under investigation, and another five are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.
TESTING
Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.
Appointments are available but walk-ins are also accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.
VACCINATIONS
All San Luis Obispo County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here for information on how to sign up.
For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.