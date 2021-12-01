219 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in SLO County over past week

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 219 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.

Seven new deaths were also reported.

There are 174 reported active cases in the county, with 161 people recovering at home and 13 patients in the hospital. Four of those hospitalized patients are in the ICU.

San Luis Obispo County has had a total of 30,459 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 365 COVID-19 related deaths.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays. Data was not released on Friday, Nov. 26, because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.