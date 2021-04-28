29 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Santa Barbara Co.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 34,128 confirmed cases as of April 28.

Health officials say 14 people are hospitalized, including three patients who are in the ICU; 33,518 people have recovered.

Santa Barbara County has had 448 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,488

Santa Barbara - 6,416

Lompoc - 3,687

Orcutt - 1,817

Goleta - 1,799

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,384

Isla Vista - 1,316

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,287

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,216

Lompoc federal prison - 1,089

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,021

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:



La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.