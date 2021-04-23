33 new COVID-19 cases reported in SLO County

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 21,071 confirmed cases as of April 23.

Health officials say six people are currently hospitalized. Another 233 are recovering at home and officials say 20,572 people have recovered.

Twelve of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. None are taken by COVID-19 patients, but two SLO County residents are in an ICU outside of the county.

San Luis Obispo County has had 260 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



San Luis Obispo - 4,221

Paso Robles - 4,125

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 2,007

Nipomo - 1,570

Arroyo Grande - 1,475

Grover Beach - 877

Oceano - 695

Templeton - 630

San Miguel - 527

Los Osos - 494

Morro Bay - 433

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 375

Pismo Beach - 339

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 207

Cambria - 178

Santa Margarita - 149

Shandon - 141

Creston - 87

Cayucos - 69

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 19 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.