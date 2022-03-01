Watch

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported as SLO Co. cases drop lower

Posted at 1:58 PM, Mar 01, 2022
COVID-19 cases continue to decline in San Luis Obispo County, public health officials reported in data released Tuesday afternoon.

According the latest update since Friday, 174 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county, bringing the total of active cases to 474. That is a drop from 767 active cases reported on Friday.

The 14-day case average has dropped to 106, health officials say, down from an average of 163 on Feb. 22.

14 county residents are hospitalized with the virus, including two who are in the ICU.

Health officials say five residents have died from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 453 since the start of the pandemic.

Monthly cases sharply dropped in February compared to January. Still, with with a total of 4,664 cases, Feb. 2022 did reach the third highest monthly count on record, exceeded only by Jan. 2021 (7,437 cases) and Jan. 2022 (14,659 cases).

67.0% of San Luis Obispo County residents are fully vaccinated, health officials report, including 51.2% who have received a booster dose. 73.6% of county residents are at least partially vaccinated; the other 26.4% are unvaccinated.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.

