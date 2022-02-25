Hospitalizations, case rates continue to decline in SLO County

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting a slight rise in active COVID-19 cases in the past three days, while case rates and hospitalizations drop to new lows this year.

257 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county's latest update since Tuesday's report. There are 767 active COVID cases in the county, an overall rise of 29 cases since Tuesday.

County officials report that 6 more people have died, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 448 since the pandemic's start.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have dropped below 20 for the first time this year. Health officials say that 17 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 2 patients in the ICU.

The case rate, which measures positive cases per 100,000 people, is down to 44.6.

Friday's data report comes hours after county officials ended the local health emergency first enacted in March 2020.

San Luis Obispo County updates its COVID-19 data twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.