63% of Santa Barbara Co. residents 75+ now fully vaccinated

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials gave an update Friday on COVID-19 vaccinations administered so far in the county.

Health officials say, to date, 63 percent of people 75 and older in the Santa Barbara County are now fully vaccinated.

Another 25 percent of people between the ages of 65 to 74 are fully vaccinated and 79 percent of people in that same age group have received at least one dose of a two-dose regimen.

Of the 154,030 COVID-19 vaccines received by the county so far, 86,442 first doses have been administered along with 45,676 second doses and 3,967 single doses.

Health officials say the county’s case rate has decreased by 23 percent in the last week, however, the case rate over the last several weeks has flatlined.

The county would like to see the case rate on a downward trend.

In order for the county to move into the orange tier, the adjusted case rate needs to be below 4.

Health officials say the current case rate is 5.1.

Van Do-Reynoso with public health believes that if people continue following COVID-19 guidelines, the county could meet the lesser orange tier criteria within the next week or two.

Related:

Residents 50+ now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Santa Barbara Co. Public Health clinics

Santa Barbara Co. adds 41 new COVID-19 cases

