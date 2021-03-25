Residents 50+ now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Santa Barbara Co. Public Health clinics

Santa Barbara County is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility at its Public Health vaccination sites to residents 50 years of age and older.

Health officials say residents who fall into that category can now sign up for an appointment at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center in Lompoc next week.

Vaccinations will be available at that site from March 28 through April 3.

Also currently eligible to receive the vaccine at a county public health vaccination clinic are health care workers, residents between the ages of 16 and 64 who are at high risk because of a severe medical condition or disability, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

Public Health officials say people 50 and older will also become eligible for appointments at participating pharmacies, hospitals, and health care providers in the county starting April 1.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.