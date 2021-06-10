Watch

8 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Santa Barbara County

AP
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Virus Outbreak Variant
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 19:54:54-04

Santa Barbara County Health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 34,557 confirmed cases as of June 10.

Health officials say there are 39 known active cases in the community. Six people are hospitalized, including two patients who are in the ICU. Health officials say 34,066 people have recovered.

Santa Barbara County has had 452 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:

  • Santa Maria - 11,627
  • Santa Barbara - 6,503
  • Lompoc - 3,837
  • Orcutt - 1,859
  • Goleta - 1,822
  • Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,404
  • Isla Vista - 1,327
  • Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,301
  • Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,230
  • Lompoc federal prison - 1,094
  • Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,047

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in-only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment or find a walk-in clinic, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

