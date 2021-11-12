80 new COVID-19 cases in SLO County since Tuesday

San Luis Obispo County health officials on Friday reported 80 new COVID-19 cases since the last report on Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported. SLO County has had 352 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Twenty people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in SLO County, including five patients who are in the ICU. Another 262 people are reportedly recovering at home.

San Luis Obispo County has recorded a total of 29,839 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.