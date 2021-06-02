Watch

9 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Santa Barbara Co.

AP
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 19:22:39-04

Santa Barbara County Health officials reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 34,507 confirmed cases as of June 2.

Health officials say there are 31 known active cases in the community. Six people are hospitalized, including three patients who are in the ICU. Health officials say 34,025 people have recovered.

Santa Barbara County has had 451 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:

  • Santa Maria - 11,609
  • Santa Barbara - 6,495
  • Lompoc - 3,833
  • Orcutt - 1,853
  • Goleta - 1,820
  • Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,402
  • Isla Vista - 1,327
  • Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,299
  • Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,230
  • Lompoc federal prison - 1,094
  • Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,045

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:

  • Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.
  • Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment or find a walk-in clinic, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

