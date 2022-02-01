Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations drop in SLO County, 4 more deaths reported

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 1,172 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday.

Four more COVID-19 related deaths were also reported, bringing the county's total to 402 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped significantly since the last report.

Health officials are now reporting 2,641 known active cases. On Friday, there were 4,239 active cases.

Forty-four people are reportedly hospitalized due to COVID-19. On Friday, that number was 67. Six patients are in the ICU, just one less than last reported.

Public health officials have previously stated that the actual number of positive cases is likely higher than reported because the numbers do not include at-home test results, and the department's data have shown an up-and-down trend in active cases throughout the entire month of January.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing. Calling ahead for availability is encouraged.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

According to figures from Public Health, 66.6 percent of eligible SLO County residents are fully vaccinated as of February 1, and 53.9 percent have received a booster shot.

SLO County Public Health typically reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.