All California adults are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

All adults can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster in California as long as they’re 18 or older and were fully vaccinated at least six months ago.

On the Central Coast, more and more residents are deciding to do that.

“I decided to get one because they were available,” said Cheryl Bariel.

“I'm closer to 80 than 70 so I feel prudent that I do that,” said Susan Ladd.

According to the CDC, statewide, more than 25,000,000 people are fully vaccinated and over 4,200,000 of those people have received a booster.

Pharmacist, Dr. Sumanta Paul of Morro Bay Drug and Gift said he’s been staying busy administering these shots.

“Roughly we're doing around 70 to 100 vaccinations per day,” he said.

The CDC and CDPH are both recommending booster shots for anyone over the age of 18 who is at risk of COVID exposure and has received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago.

A booster is also being recommended for anyone over 18 years old that received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago.

“People can absolutely mix and match vaccines or type of vaccines and it doesn't matter,” said Jennifer Ruby, Twin Cities Community Hospital Clinical Quality Improvement Director.

Health officials say the booster dose is the same amount as the initial doses for Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson but for Moderna the booster dose is half of the amount.

The state is pushing for people to get a booster shot with Winter approaching and an increase in cases expected.

“That’s why I’m here, long-windedly, to remind people to avail themselves, anyone, who wants a booster can get a booster shot,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

In San Luis Obispo County, the health department says more than 37,000 people have received booster shots.

In Santa Barbara County, more than 46,000 booster shots have been administered.

“So the booster shot does just that. It gives an extra boost to the immune system. Helps to produce more antibodies that prevent infection and serious illness,” said Matt Higgs, ELC Program Manager of Santa Barbara County Public Health.

If you are interested in making an appointment for a COVID booster, you can visit the state’s my turn website.

Public health agencies say you can get a booster dose and a flu shot at the same time.

To schedule an appointment, click here.