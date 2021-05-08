Almost 5 million Americans have missed their second COVID-19 vaccine dose

More than five million Americans have missed the window for their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, the intervals between two-dose vaccines are 21 days for Pfizer and 28 for Moderna.

Public Health experts say that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are not as effective unless taken in their full doses. Officials told KSBY News that they are prioritizing completing both vaccines in residents and depending on the provider, are reaching out to follow up.

Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director, said people often miss appointments because, “…they put it off, thinking they’ll get around to it. And then life takes over. So when we call those individuals back, the majority if not all book the second appointment.”

We spoke with a few members of the community about whether they had any hesitance receiving the second vaccine.

Susan Cisneros, a Santa Maria resident said, “I went ahead, and actually, went in an hour early. I just wanted to get it all done. I felt the same. I heard people say it gave them, they were tired and things like that. But I guess everyone is different.”

Shavontae Pittman, a visitor from Fresno, said he was reluctant because of the potential vaccine side effects, “Because my girl’s mom, she got the vaccine shot and then after she got it, she was feeling sick and stuff like that.”

Currently, in California, there are over 13 million people who are fully vaccinated and more than 5 million people who are partially vaccinated. This includes people still waiting for their second shot.

In San Luis Obispo County, there are over 32,000 partially vaccinated residents, and more than 64,000 fully vaccinated.

In Santa Barbara County, the numbers are over 58,000 and 162,000.

